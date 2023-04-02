Sports

Indian cricket legend Salim Durani passes away: Details here

Indian cricket legend Salim Durani passes away: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 02, 2023, 11:52 am 2 min read

Durani played 29 Tests for India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian cricket legend Salim Durani has passed away at the age of 88. He breathed his last on Sunday (April 2). As per PTI, his demise was confirmed by sources close to the family. Durani was a brilliant all-rounder in his playing days, who tasted significant success in Indian colors. Many cricket stars including Ravi Shastri and VVS Laxman mourned his death. Here's more.

A look at his stats

Durani was born on December 11, 1934, in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was a match-winner on his day either with the bat or the ball. The southpaw featured in 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973. He mustered 1,202 runs at 25.04 with the help of seven fifties and a solitary ton. With his left-arm spin, Durani scalped 75 wickets at 35.42 (5W: 3).

Memorable performance versus England

Durani played an instrumental role in India's historic 2-0 win over England in the 1961-62 home series. With 23 scalps in five games at 27.04, he was the highest wicket-taker of the series. With the bat, Durani managed 199 runs at an average of 24.87. Meanwhile, overall in First-Class cricket, he collected 8,545 runs and 484 wickets in 170 matches.

Key facts about Durani

Known for his movie star looks, Durani also tried his hand in Bollywood. He starred opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973. Meanwhile, he had been living with his younger brother, Jahangir, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The cricket legend underwent a proximal femoral nail surgery after suffering a thigh-bone injury in January this year.