3rd T20I, Ireland earn a consolation win over Bangladesh: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 31, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Ireland won the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Chittagong courtesy of heroics from Mark Adair and Paul Stirling. Although they lost the series 2-1, this was more about pride for the visitors. Stirling's 77 helped the visitors chase down Bangladesh's target of 125 within 14 overs as Shamim Hossain's maiden T20I fifty went in vain. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Having won the series, the hosts were a little complacent as Adair and others made full use of it. Bangladesh were folded for 124 but Shamim fought for his side. Meanwhile, Adair was pick of the Irish bowlers (3/25). In response, Stirling's 77 helped Ireland reach the total in only 14 overs.

Shamim Hossain's maiden T20I fifty

Shamim came to the crease when Bangladesh were reeling 41/4 inside the powerplay. He played a very watchful inning at the start and later smashed the right balls. His 51* was laced with four boundaries and two sixes as he guided the hosts beyond the 100-run mark. With this knock, Shamim has scored 205 runs in T20Is in 15 matches.

Mark Adair's fantastic spell rattles Bangladesh

Adair was the star with the ball for Ireland. He dismissed Litton Das early on in the innings to put breaks on the scoring rate. He removed Shakib Al Hasan with a slower ball in his second over and dismissed Shoriful thereafter. In 64 T20Is, Adair has raced to 85 wickets at 20.81. He has equaled Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul (85 each).

22nd T20I fifty for Paul Stirling

Stirling smashed a 41-ball 77 to slam his 22nd T20I fifty. His fifty was laced with 10 fours and four sixes as he raced to 3,275 runs in 124 T20Is. Across six innings versus Bangladesh, Stirling has raced to 141 runs at 23.50. He slammed his maiden fifty versus Bangladesh.