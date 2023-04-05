Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 05, 2023, 07:44 pm 2 min read

Kohli has mustered 101 runs versus Narine at 33.66 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match number nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season sees Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR are in a spot of bother, having lost the first match versus Punjab Kings. RCB enjoyed a solid win versus MI in their opening contest. Ahead of a cracking contest, here we present the key player battles.

Pitch report, timing, broadcast details, and H2H record

The Eden Gardens is renowned for its batting-friendly surface. One could see a high-scoring game. Spinners will come into the match once the surface wears down. Overall, a competitive battle between bat and ball is expected. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward. H2H record: KKR 16 wins. RCB 14 wins.

Sunil Narine vs Virat Kohli

Ace KKR spinner Sunil Narine has claimed 153 scalps in the IPL, including 21 versus RCB. As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has dismissed Virat Kohli 3 times across 13 IPL innings. Kohli has mustered 101 runs versus Narine at 33.66. He has slammed nine fours and one maximum. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 786 runs versus KKR and will want to unsettle Narine.

Umesh Yadav vs Faf du Plessis

Senior Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will carry the responsibility for KKR with the new ball. Umesh has claimed 136 IPL scalps and will target the big fish in Faf du Plessis. Umesh has dismissed Faf once across five innings. Faf hasn't been able to come out triumphs against Umesh, scoring 11 runs from 14 balls, and managing 2 fours.

Varun Chakravarthy vs Glenn Maxwell

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy will need to keep Glenn Maxwell quiet in the middle overs. Maxwell can change the game with his wide range of shots and innovation on display. Maxwell has faced 16 balls, scoring 27 runs at 27.00. He has a promising strike rate of 168.75. Meanwhile, Varun has managed to dismiss Maxwell on one occasion.

Harshal Patel vs Andre Russell

Harshal Patel is an intelligent bowler and can be quite effective in the death overs. Stopping someone like Andre Russell during the final phase of the match will be essential. Harshal has done well versus Russell, claiming his wicket twice. Russell has managed 35 runs from 26 balls at 17.50. He has a strike rate of 134.61, managing just two fours.

