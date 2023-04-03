Sports

Decoding CSK's stellar numbers at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Decoding CSK's stellar numbers at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 03, 2023, 02:29 pm 2 min read

CSK lost their IPL 2023 opener (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after nearly four years as they take hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on April 3. As MS Dhoni's men have a rich history at this venue, they would be raring to put up a comprehensive show. Here's how CSK have fared in Chennai.

Four-year-wait comes to an end

Notably, IPL 2023 marked the return of the home-and-away format in the competition. The previous three seasons were held at limited venues due to the COVID-19 protocols. CSK last played at this venue in IPL 2019. They finished as runners-up that season. Meanwhile, the Super Kings will play seven of their 14 league game this season at the Chepauk.

CSK's stellar numbers at home

The Men in Yellow have played 56 IPL games at this venue so far, claiming 40 wins. Only Kolkata Knight Riders (45 at the Eden Gardens) and Mumbai Indians (43 at Wankhede Stadium) have claimed more victories at a venue among IPL teams. CSK's win percentage of 71.42 is the highest among the aforementioned teams in this regard.

CSK's top performers at home

Among active players, Dhoni owns the most IPL runs at this venue, 1,363 in 54 matches. His average and strike-rate here read 43.96 and 143.17, respectively. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 19 wickets in 34 IPL matches here at 29.42. The tally includes a four-wicket haul as his economy rate reads 6.98.

How does the track behave here?

A total of 67 IPL games have been played at this venue so far. The track here is slow in nature as spinners enjoy bowling here. However, batters can also do well after getting their eyes set. 8.13 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. Teams batting first have won 39 IPL games played here (excluding Super Overs).

CSK's losing start to IPL 2023

Notably, CSK lost their opening match against Gujarat Titans by five wickets. Chasing 179, Hardik Pandya's men crossed the line in the last over. They would be raring to make amends in their first home game of the season. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's LSG have made a winning start to their campaign, comprehensively defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs.