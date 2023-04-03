Sports

Who is Mumbai Indians's all-rounder Arshad Khan? Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 03, 2023, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Arshad made his IPL debut against RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made a losing start to another Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they lost their 2023 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (April 2). Faf du Plessis's men comfortably chased down 172 to claim an eight-wicket triumph. Meanwhile, the contest marked the IPL debut of MI all-rounder Arshad Khan. Here we look at his stats and details.

How Arshad fared in the opener?

Though MI endured a torrid time, Arshad managed to showcase glimpses of his talent. Batting at number nine, the southpaw slammed an unbeaten nine-ball 15 (1 six). With the ball, he drew the first blood for MI, dismissing a well-set du Plessis (73). The left-arm pacer, however, was also taken to cleaners as he returned with 1/28 in 2.2 overs.

Who is Arshad Khan?

Arshad was born on December 20, 1997, in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. He first caught attention with his all-round heroics in the 2019-20 Under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy. Besides finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 36 wickets, he slammed 400 runs. MI bought him for Rs. 20 lakh in the 2022 auction. He missed the season due to an injury and was replaced by Kumar Kartikeya.

Here are his stats

Arshad has made three List-A appearances so far, all of them which came in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He currently owns just three wickets and 40 runs in the format. While the all-rounder is yet to make his First-Class debut, the RCB game marked his maiden appearance in T20 cricket. He would be raring to make the most of the IPL 2023 season.

How did the game pan out?

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl in Bengaluru. MI were off to a horrible start as they suffered a top-order collapse. Youngsters Tilak Varma (84*) and Nehal Wadhera (21) added vital runs. MI eventually posted a competitive 171/7. In response, Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf showed their class, adding 148 runs for the first wicket. RCB crossed the line in 16.2 overs.