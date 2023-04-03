Sports

Chelsea sack manager Graham Potter: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 03, 2023, 03:36 am 2 min read

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa

Chelsea are placed 11th in the Premier League as Potter failed to show improvement.

Potter's Chelsea were dismal of late

Potter managed just 32 games for Chelsea. He clocked 12 wins, 8 draws, and 11 defeats. He had a dismal win percentage of 38.7. Before the defeat against Villa, Chelsea were unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning three. Chelsea failed to win a single game in February (D2 L3). Back in January, Chelsea won just once, losing three and drawing two games.

Sorry numbers for Potter

As per Opta, Potter has the joint-lowest points-per-game return of any manager to take charge of 20+ games for Chelsea in the Premier League: 1.27 - Graham Potter, 1.27 - Glenn Hoddle, 1.28 - Ian Porterfield, 1.65 - Ruud Gullit, 1.67 - Frank Lampard. Chelsea also underperformed their xG by 7.4 during Potter's PL reign.

Chelsea owners issue statement

In a statement, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome." Meanwhile, Bruno Saltor, who worked with Potter at Brighton, will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

Chelsea spent heavily but lack of progress was evident

Chelsea spent £255m on transfers in the summer before sacking Tuchel, who won three trophies in 20 months at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea went on another remarkable spending spree in January, shelling out £288m. Eight mid-season signings were made but the new additions have struggled to click. Besides poor performances, a lack of progress saw Potter get the sack.

Naglesmann favorite for the Chelsea hot seat

As per Fabrizio Romano, there have been already approaches for Julian Nagelsmann to be the new Chelsea head coach. Nagelsmann is available after being sacked by Bayern Munich. He was replaced by Tuchel. Romando adds that talks will continue to make a final decision. He is the favorite as Chelsea see him as a long-term option.