Karim Benzema scores his maiden first-half hat-trick for Real: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 03, 2023, 02:47 am 2 min read

Veteran striker Karim Benzema scored a sensational first-half hat-trick (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Veteran striker Karim Benzema scored a sensational first-half hat-trick as Real Madrid downed Valladolid 6-0 on matchday 27 of the La Liga 2022-23 season. As per Opta, Benzema scored his maiden first-half hat-trick for Real in his career. Besides Benzema, the likes of Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, and Lucas Vazquez scored for Los Blancos, who remain 12 points behind leaders Barcelona. Here's more.

Benzema gets past 20 goals for the fifth successive season

Benzema's three goals have taken him to 14 goals this season. He also has three assists. Meanwhile, he has raced to 233 La Liga goals in 432 matches. Overall, Benzema has 22 goals across competitions this season. He has now smashed 20-plus goals in five successive seasons for Real. He has 345 goals in 635 matches for Real.

Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Asensio shine

Vinicius Junior made two assists. He now has eight goals and six assists in La Liga 2022-23. Overall, he has 11 assists across competitions this season. Rodrygo made two assists and scored one goal. He has 5 goals and 7 assists in La Liga this season. Asensio has both scored and assisted in the same game with Real across competitions for the fourth time,

Real clock 19 shots on target

Real clocked 29 attempts with 19 shots on target. Real had 60% ball possession and 86% pass accuracy. Meanwhile, Real clocked their 18th win of the season and have 59 points after 27 games. Real now have the most goals this season (57).

Benzema scores a seven-minute hat-trick

Benzema converted from two Vinicius assists in the 29th and 32nd minute. He got his 3rd goal with an overhead kick from Rodrygo's cross. It helped Real put the game to bed.