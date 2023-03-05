Sports

Liverpool crush sorry Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield: Key stats

Liverpool crush sorry Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 05, 2023, 11:53 pm 3 min read

Liverpool turned on the heat at Anfield, crushing Manchester United 4-0 (Source: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool turned on the heat at Anfield, crushing Manchester United 7-0 in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday. Manchester United had the better chances in the first half before Cody Gakpo's superb right-footed finish handed Liverpool the lead going into half-time. In the second half, Liverpool were on song as they pumped in six more to secure a thumping record-breaking win. Here's more.

Liverpool go fifth after mauling sorry United

Manchester United remain third with 49 points from 25 games (W15 D4 L6). United have now shipped in 35 goals this season. Liverpool have risen to fifth, going above Newcastle United. Jurgen Klopp's men have 42 points from 25 games (W12 D6 L7).

Liverpool end United's unbeaten run (11 games)

Manchester United's 11-match unbeaten run across competitions have come to an end. Before this defeat, they had won nine of their 11 games (D2) since a 3-2 loss versus Arsenal in the Premier League on January 22.

Salah shines once again versus Man United

Mohamed Salah scored the 4th and 6th goals for Liverpool. As per Opta, Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive appearances in all competitions against Manchester United. Salah has now raced to 131 Premier League goals (2 for Chelsea). He also has 54 assists under his belt. In the ongoing PL season, Salah has managed 11 goals and seven assists.

Salah scripts history for the Reds

Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League. He has netted 129 goals in 205 appearances in the competition. Salah surpassed Robbie Fowler's tally of 128 Premier League goals for the Reds.

Liverpool claim these massive records

As per Squawka, Liverpool's 7-0 victory over Manchester United is the largest win by either side in the fixture's entire history. Salah has equaled the likes of Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard, and Juan Mata in terms of PL assists. For the first time since 1908, 3 Liverpool players have scored 2+ goals in a single game against Manchester United.

Key numbers for Salah

Salah is the first player in Europe's top five divisions to score 20+ goals (22) and provide 10+ assists (11) across all competitions in 2022-23. As per Squawka, Salah had 57 touches, won 8 duels, made 4 passes into the opposition box, mustered 3 shots, created 3 chances, and had 2 shots on target. He scored twice and assisted twice.

Liverpool's massive numbers versus MUFC

As per Opta, Liverpool are unbeaten versus Man United in seven home PL games since a 1-0 loss in 2016 (W4 D3). United lost their 19th Premier League match against Liverpool. MUFC have also conceded 21 goals in their last five league games versus the Reds. Liverpool's biggest win over MUFC before this result was 7-1 back in 1895.

7-0 win for Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford missed good chances before Gakpo finished off Andy Robertson's perfect pass two minutes before the break. The second half was a fairytale for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez and Gakpo made it 3-0. Salah ended a swift counter-attack to make it 4-0. Nunez then scored from another header as Salah and Roberto Firmino added two more.