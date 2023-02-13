Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City humble Aston Villa: Key stats

Manchester City trounced Aston Villa 3-1 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City trounced Aston Villa 3-1 in a crucial Premier League match encounter on Sunday. With this victory, reigning champions City have closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal by three points, having played a match more. Rodri, IIkay Gundogan, and Riyad Mahrez gave City a 3-0 lead at half-time. Ollie Watkins scored one for Villa in the second half. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

City got a 4th-minute lead as Riyad Mahrez's corner saw Rodri score a header. Erling Haaland raced clear on the right side after a Calum Chambers slip and his squared ball for Gundogan saw City go 2-0 ahead. At the stroke of half-time, Jack Grealish was fouled inside the box and Mahrez slotted home. Watkins got a goal for Villa in the 2nd half.

Key numbers for the City goal scorers

Making his 271st appearance in the Premier League, Mahrez has now raced to 82 goals and 55 assists. In the ongoing 2022-23 season, Mahrez has five PL goals and four assists. Overall, he has 11 goals this season. Gundogan scored his 39th Premier League goal, including three in the 2022-23 season. Rodri scored his 2nd Premier League goal this season. He has 4 assists.

Man City claim these records

As per Opta, Manchester City have claimed a win in each of their last 13 Premier League home games versus Villa, aggregating a score of 41-7. Villa have now suffered their first away league defeat under Unai Emery this season (W3 L1). Pep Guardiola managed his 250th match in the Premier League. He has recorded 184 wins which are the most by any manager.

Match stats and points table

City dominated the proceedings with 17 attempts and nine shots on target. Villa managed 2 shots on target from five attempts. City had 68% ball possession, besides a pass accuracy of 90%. Man City have claimed 48 points from 22 games (W15 D3 L4). Arsenal have a three point-cushion over City, having played a game less. Villa are placed 11th with 28 points.