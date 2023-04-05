Sports

Shikhar Dhawan becomes third player with 50 fifty-plus IPL scores

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 05, 2023, 10:11 pm 2 min read

Dhawan became the third player with 50 fifty-plus IPL scores (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) compiled 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals in the eighth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Shikhar Dhawan led the Kings from the front with an incredible half-century. He was at his absolute best. In the process, Dhawan became the third player with 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL. Here are the stats.

A magnificent knock by Dhawan

PBKS skipper Dhawan, who was dealing in singles initially, shifted gears once his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh departed. He accelerated in the middle overs, completing his half-century off 36 balls. As stated, Dhawan now has 50 scores of fifty-plus in the IPL. He has become just the third player after David Warner and Virat Kohli with this feat. Dhawan managed 86* off 56 balls.

48th fifty for Dhawan

Dhawan struck his 48th half-century in the IPL. He also has two tons in the tournament. His compatriot Kohli has 45 fifties and five centuries. Warner, who leads the list, owns 56 fifties and four hundreds in the cash-rich league.

Most IPL runs vs RR

Dhawan is now the highest run-scorer against RR in the IPL. He overtook AB de Villiers, who owns 652 runs from 22 matches against the Royals. Dhawan now tops the list with 662 runs from 23 matches at an average of 33.10. He slammed his seventh half-century against the Royals, the second-most after that of de Villiers (8).

Dhawan has over 6,000 IPL runs

Dhawan is one of the most bankable batters in the IPL. PBKS bought him for a whopping Rs. 8.5 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. Earlier, he was a part of Mumbai Indians (MI), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is one of the two batters to have registered 6,000 IPL runs. He also has the distinction of smashing over 700 fours.