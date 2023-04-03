Sports

Aiden Markram registers the highest-individual ODI score versus Netherlands: Stats

Aiden Markram unleashed mayhem in the third and final rescheduled ODI versus the Netherlands. The dasher put up a batting exhibition and scored 175 off just 126 deliveries with the help of 17 boundaries and seven sixes. This was his maiden century in ODI cricket as South Africa claimed a thumping 146-run triumph. Here are the feats accomplished by Markram during the contest.

A blistering knock from Markram

Netherlands won the toss and opt to bowl in Johannesburg. Markram arrived in the eighth over with the scorecard reading 32/2. He steadied the ship with 50-plus stands with Rassie van der Dussen (25) and Heinrich Klaasen (28). The match-defining partnership came between Markram and David Miller (91) as they added 199 runs. Markram eventually fell prey to Fred Klaassen in the 46th over.

Sixth-highest ODI score by a South African

Markram recorded the joint-sixth-highest ODI score by a SA batter. He equaled Herschelle Gibbs. Gary Kirsten (188*), Faf du Plessis (185), Quinton de Kock (178), Janneman Malan (177*), and AB de Villiers (176) are the ones above him. He also became the third SA batter after Andrew Hudson (161) and JP Duminy (150*) to score 150 or more vs the Dutch in ODIs.

Highest score versus Netherlands

Meanwhile, Markram also mustered the highest individual ODI score against the Netherlands. He went past England's current white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, who scored an unbeaten 107-ball 162 against them in June last year.

Fifth-highest maiden century

The Proteas star now also owns the record of the joint-fifth-highest maiden century in ODIs. He equaled India's Kapil Dev and Scotland's Calum MacLeod. The ones above him in this regard are India's Ishan Kishan (210), Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry (194*), West Indies's John Campbell (179), and Ireland's Paul Stirling (177). Markram has now raced to 1,440 runs in 50 ODIs at 33.49 (50s: 6).

A look at the match summary

Riding on Markram's brilliance, SA posted a massive 370/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Besides him, David Miller contributed with a quickfire 61-ball 91. In reply, the visitors couldn't do much and were folded for 224 in 39.1 overs, thereby losing the contest by 146 runs. Pacer Sisanda Magala was the pick of the SA bowlers (5/43).