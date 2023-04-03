Sports

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater accused of assaulting police: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 03, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Slater played 74 Tests for Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has once again found himself in hot water. According to Daily Mail, Slater was arrested on Friday (March 31) for allegedly assaulting a police officer. The reported incident took place when the police were called to a residence in Queensland over an alleged domestic violence issue and a medical incident. Here are further details.

How did it transpire?

According to the report, Slater has been accused of obstructing the police and assaulting an officer, who suffered a minor cut on his hand. "The man (Slater) is expected to appear before Noosa Magistrates Court on May 2," the police told AAP in a statement. "As the matter is domestic violence and medical in nature, for privacy reasons no further information will be provided."

Here are Slater's other controversies

In 2019, Slater was kicked off an airplane following a heated argument with two of his friends. In 2021, he made headlines for criticizing the Australian government for its strict COVID-19 protocols. Last year, the 53-year-old was charged with assault against a woman. Slater was even accused of breaching a restraining order in the same case.

A look at his career

Slater represented Australia between 1993 and 2001. He accumulated 5,312 runs in 74 Tests at an impressive average of 42.84 (100s: 14, 50s: 21). In 42 ODI appearances, he garnered 987 runs at 24.07 with the help of nine fifties. After retiring as a player, he became a popular television presenter and commentator. He gave his voice in several prominent tournaments.