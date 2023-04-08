Sports

Tim Seifert records his highest T20I score: Key stats

Tim Seifert slammed a fiery fifty in the third and final T20I versus Sri Lanka, powering New Zealand to a series-winning four-wicket triumph. The opener took the Lankan bowlers by storm, slamming 88 off 48 deliveries. His knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three maximums. Notably, this was Seifert's second successive fifty and also his highest score in T20Is. Here are his stats.

A stellar knock from Seifert

Chasing 183 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, NZ were off to a flier as Seifert made optimum utilization of the powerplay overs. He reached his fifty off just 26 deliveries. Notably, he was involved in a crucial 84-run stand with his skipper Tom Latham (31) for the second wicket. The dasher eventually fell prey to Pramod Madushan in the 17th over

Highest score in T20Is

As mentioned, 88 is now Seifert's highest T20I score. His previous highest score in the format was 84* which he recorded versus Pakistan in December 2020. He has now raced to 920 runs in 43 T20Is at an average of 27.05 (SR: 136.49). This was Seifert's second successive fifty as he scored an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in the preceding game.

How did the game pan out?

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl. The visitors were off to a flier as Kusal Mendis (73) and Pathum Nissanka (25) added 76 runs for the opening wicket. SL hence posted 182/6. In reply, the hosts lost Chad Bowes (17) cheaply. However, Seifert and Latham played impactful knocks as NZ crossed the line in the penultimate delivery.