IPL 2023: Nathan Ellis takes four-fer, registers his career-best figures

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 06, 2023, 12:52 am 2 min read

Ellis took 4/30 in the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Guwahati. They defended 197/4 to clinch the final-over thriller. Sam Curran ended RR's bid to chase 16 runs in the final over. Nathan Ellis took a four-wicket haul, registering his career-best IPL figures. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh slammed half-centuries. Here are the key stats.

Nathan Ellis records his career-best IPL figures

PBKS seamer Ellis was the standout bowler of the match. Despite being expensive at the start, Ellis made inroads in the RR batting line-up. He dismissed Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, and Riyan Parag to complete his maiden four-wicket haul in the IPL. Ellis has now registered his career-best figures in the cash-rich league (4/30).

How did the match pan out?

PBKS were off to a flier after Samson elected to field. Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan added 63/0 in the Powerplay. Both Prabhsimran and Dhawan scored half-centuries to power PBKS's innings. Jitesh Sharma also fired a 16-ball 27 as PBKS compiled 197/4. RR suffered a top-order collapse before Samson slammed 42. Although Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer fired, RR fell five runs short.

Ellis has over 100 T20 wickets

Ellis recently completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. In a career spanning over four years, he has scalped 104 wickets from 86 matches at an average of 23.68. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.97.

Ellis attained this feat in 2021

Ellis, who plays for Australia, became the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on his debut in a T20I match. The Aussie pacer attained the feat against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium in August 2021. He concluded with figures of 3/34. So far, Ellis has snapped up 15 scalps in five T20Is while averaging an astonishing 8.53.