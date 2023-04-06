Sports

Kane Williamson set to miss 2023 ODI World Cup: Details

Kane Williamson set to miss 2023 ODI World Cup: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 06, 2023, 11:18 am 1 min read

Williamson will undergo a surgery (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team New Zealand, their regular skipper Kane Williamson is set to miss the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The star batter will undergo surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. Notably, he sustained the injury while fielding during Gujarat Titans's (GT) IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here are further details.

What did Williamson say?

"I've received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that," Williamson said in an NZC statement. "My focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab." "It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

WC to take place in India

Notably, the ODI World Cup is slated to take place in October-November in India. As per Cricbuzz, Williamson is expected to go under the knife sometime in the next three weeks. The wait is for the swelling in the knee to subside before the surgery. Notably, recovery from ACL reconstructive surgeries usually takes around six months. This practically rules Williamson out of WC.