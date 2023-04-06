Sports

Manchester United seal a 1-0 win over Brentford: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 06, 2023, 03:14 am 3 min read

Marcus Rashford scored his 28th goal in all competitions this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Marcus Rashford scored his 28th goal in all competitions this season to hand his side three points. United were winless in three successive Premier League games before this, besides being unable to score. Meanwhile, Newcastle United enjoyed an emphatic 5-1 win over West Ham United to remain third.

Rashford continues his ominous form

As per Opta, Rashford has scored more Premier League goals than any other player since the Qatar World Cup 2022 (11), with only Victor Osimhen (12) netting more in this period across Europe's big five leagues. Rashford has equaled Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2016-17) and Bruno Fernandes (2020-21) to score the most goals in a season (28) since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

15 goals in the ongoing PL 2022-23 season

In 232 Premier League appearances, Rashford has scored 74 goals for United. He has scored 15 goals in the ongoing season. Overall, the Englishman has amassed 121 goals in 349 appearances for the club.

United claim these records on home territory

United have lost just one of their last 23 home Premier League games (W15 D7). As per Squawka, United have scored 52, and conceded 12, besides keeping 13 clean sheets in this run. As per Opta, United have won each of their 13 home PL matches when scoring first, a run that stretches back to February 2022.

Match stats and summary against Brentford

United made 18 attempts but had only three shots on target. Erik ten Hag's men dominated possession (66%) and had an 85% pass accuracy. United also earned 12 corners to Brentford's three. United were the better side in the first half and Rashford scored in the 27th minute. Brentford improved drastically in the second half but the hosts had the better chances.

NUFC equal their biggest-ever away win in Premier League history

Newcastle United hammered West Ham 5-1 to equal their biggest-ever away win in Premier League history. Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored a brace each with fellow forward Alexander Isak netting the fifth. For the Hammers, Kurt Zouma scored before half-time to make it 1-2. However, Newcastle were rampant in the second half. Newcastle had 8 shots on target from 15 attempts.

Newcastle claim 4 successive wins, stay above Manchester United

Since losing 2-0 against Manchester City, Eddie Howe's Magpies have sealed four successive wins on the bounce, scoring 11 goals. After 28 games, Newcastle have 53 points (W14 D11 L3). Howe's side has scored 46 goals, besides conceding 20. Meanwhile, United are 4th with 53 points from 28 games (W16 D5 L7). United have an inferior goal difference of +5.