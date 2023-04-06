Sports

Real Madrid hammer Barcelona, reach Copa del Rey final: Stats

Real Madrid hammer Barcelona, reach Copa del Rey final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 06, 2023, 02:55 am 3 min read

Real Madrid tamed Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg

Real Madrid tamed Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg tie at Camp Nou. With this win, Real sealed the two-legged tie 4-1 on aggregate after going 1-0 down earlier at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real saw Vinicius Junior score just before half-time before Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick. Real will now face Osasuna in the final, who overcame Athletic Club.

Real claim their 2nd win over Barca this season

Real claimed their second win over Barcelona this season from five meetings. Real won the opener in La Liga in October before Barcelona beat their arch-rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final. Barca then won successive games (Copa del Rey 1st leg and La Liga). Results 2022-23: Real 3-1 Barca, Real 1-3 Barca, Real 0-1 Barca, Barca 2-1 Real, and Barca 0-4 Real.

25 goals for Benzema in the 2022-23 season

After scoring his maiden first-half hat-trick against Valladolid on matchday 27 in La Liga, Benzema followed it up with an assist and another hat-trick in this El Clasico tie in the Copa del Rey. He has raced to 25 goals and 4 assists for Real this season. Overall, Benzema has 348 career goals for Real, having played 636 games.

Top scorer for Real in Copa del Rey

Benzema has now become the top scorer for Real in the Copa del Rey (25), playing his 48th match in the competition. He has steered clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 22 goals in 30 games.

Notable numbers for Benzema

As per Opta, after 43 El Clasico appearances in all competitions, Benzema has scored his first hat-trick against Barcelona. Benzema has been involved in seven goals (five goals and two assists) in his last six El Clasicos in all competitions. Benzema has now scored 25-plus goals in a season for the fifth successive season (2018-19 to 2022-23).

37th El Clasico meeting in Copa del Rey

Overall in all professional competitions, this was the 254th El Clasico meeting. Barca have won 100 games. Real have claimed 102 wins. 52 games have been drawn. In 37 Copa del Rey meetings, Real now have 13 wins against Barcelona.

Vinicius keeps on shining for Real

Vinicius scored one goal and made an assist. He now has 12 assists across competitions this season, besides having scored 20 goals. For the 2nd successive season, Vinicius has scored 20-plus goals for Real. He has 56 goals in 213 appearances.

Real ride on Benzema's heroics

Thibaut Courtois stopped Robert Lewandowski's effort before Real broke quickly as Vinicius squeezed his effort into the bottom corner. Five minutes after the break, Luka Modric drove forward and his ball for Benzema resulted in a goal. Franck Kessie brought Vinicius down in the box and Benzema scored from the spot. He scored his third with 10 minutes remaining after a devastating Madrid counter.