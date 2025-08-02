'Saiyaara' actor Rajesh Kumar recalls ₹2cr debt, bankruptcy

Actor Rajesh Kumar, currently basking in the success of his film Saiyaara , recently opened up about his financial struggles. The actor revealed that he was in debt of ₹2 crore a few years ago when he tried his hand at farming. Speaking on a podcast with Meri Saheli, he said that this situation left him bankrupt, and he struggled to provide for his family.

Financial struggles 'Incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss...' Kumar shared, "The incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss." "There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing." "I went into debt of ₹2 crore. Bankruptcy is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time." "I was not able to generate money for survival."

Family struggles He revealed that he had only ₹2,500 in his bank In another interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Kumar revealed that he returned to Mumbai from the UK after shooting for Binny and Family with just ₹2,500 in his bank account. "I traveled back and forth twice during that 24-day shoot, but I couldn't bring back even two chocolates for my kids," he said. Despite these hardships, the actor received support from his family during this tough time.