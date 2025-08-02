'Saiyaara' actor Rajesh Kumar recalls ₹2cr debt, bankruptcy
Actor Rajesh Kumar, currently basking in the success of his film Saiyaara, recently opened up about his financial struggles. The actor revealed that he was in debt of ₹2 crore a few years ago when he tried his hand at farming. Speaking on a podcast with Meri Saheli, he said that this situation left him bankrupt, and he struggled to provide for his family.
Financial struggles
'Incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss...'
Kumar shared, "The incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss." "There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing." "I went into debt of ₹2 crore. Bankruptcy is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time." "I was not able to generate money for survival."
Family struggles
He revealed that he had only ₹2,500 in his bank
In another interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Kumar revealed that he returned to Mumbai from the UK after shooting for Binny and Family with just ₹2,500 in his bank account. "I traveled back and forth twice during that 24-day shoot, but I couldn't bring back even two chocolates for my kids," he said. Despite these hardships, the actor received support from his family during this tough time.
Career trajectory
A look at Kumar's career
Kumar, best known for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has had a varied career. He started with TV in the early 2000s and became a household name for his comic timing. Over the years, he has taken on different parts in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, while also exploring films and OTT projects. Last year, he had a key role in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.