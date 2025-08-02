LOADING...
'Saiyaara' actor Rajesh Kumar recalls ₹2cr debt, bankruptcy
By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 02, 2025
02:55 pm
What's the story

Actor Rajesh Kumar, currently basking in the success of his film Saiyaara, recently opened up about his financial struggles. The actor revealed that he was in debt of ₹2 crore a few years ago when he tried his hand at farming. Speaking on a podcast with Meri Saheli, he said that this situation left him bankrupt, and he struggled to provide for his family.

Financial struggles

'Incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss...'

Kumar shared, "The incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss." "There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing." "I went into debt of ₹2 crore. Bankruptcy is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time." "I was not able to generate money for survival."

Family struggles

He revealed that he had only ₹2,500 in his bank

In another interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Kumar revealed that he returned to Mumbai from the UK after shooting for Binny and Family with just ₹2,500 in his bank account. "I traveled back and forth twice during that 24-day shoot, but I couldn't bring back even two chocolates for my kids," he said. Despite these hardships, the actor received support from his family during this tough time.

Career trajectory

A look at Kumar's career

Kumar, best known for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has had a varied career. He started with TV in the early 2000s and became a household name for his comic timing. Over the years, he has taken on different parts in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, while also exploring films and OTT projects. Last year, he had a key role in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.