Aamir Khan skips OTT; 'Sitaare Zameen Par' eyes YouTube debut 

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, has resonated with audiences worldwide. The film, which features Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh along with a talented cast of 10 actors with intellectual disabilities, has reportedly crossed ₹250 crore globally. Now, the film is ready for its digital debut, and as expected, Khan is skipping OTT to directly bring SZP to YouTube . The superstar announced the same on Tuesday.

Actor-Producer's statement 'Finally the time for the perfect storm has come...': Khan Khan expressed his excitement about this new distribution strategy. He said, "For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theaters." "Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come... My dream is that Cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price." The digital release, set for Friday, will include subtitles and dubs in major languages to cater to a wider audience.

Platform's significance YouTube India's Country Managing Director Gunjan Soni on the film Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director of YouTube India, emphasized the importance of this partnership. She said, "The digital launch of Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively on YouTube underscores a significant step toward democratizing Indian film distribution at a global scale." The film's release on YouTube is expected to open new avenues for filmmakers and content creators by breaking geographical barriers and reaching wider audiences.