Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' nears ₹100cr mark
What's the story
Aamir Khan's latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, has been performing well at the box office. The film collected ₹6.50 crore on its second Friday (Day 8), taking its total domestic collection to ₹94.40 crore, per Sacnilk. Despite a dip in collections on the eighth day, which is common after an initial surge, it is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by Sunday.
Regional performance
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Hindi occupancy on Day 8
The Hindi (2D) version of Sitaare Zameen Par saw varied occupancy rates across India. Morning shows had a modest 7.07% occupancy, which increased to 15.36% in the afternoon and 20.04% in the evening. Major regions like Chennai (54.67%) and Bengaluru (28.25%) reported higher occupancies, while Mumbai and Hyderabad recorded moderate interest at 18.50% and 18.75% respectively. As for the Tamil version, morning shows started with a 13% occupancy, which increased to 19.18% in the afternoon and 25.33% in the evening.
Box office battle
'Sitaare Zameen Par' faces competition from new releases
Despite its impressive run, Sitaare Zameen Par is now facing stiff competition from new releases. Kajol's horror film Maa, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, and Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie have all been released in theaters. This could potentially affect the film's box office numbers.
Film details
About the film
In Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan plays a basketball coach who trains a team of neurodivergent players. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and introduces 10 new actors—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is directed by RS Prasanna.