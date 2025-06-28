Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' nears ₹100cr mark 

Regional performance

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Hindi occupancy on Day 8

The Hindi (2D) version of Sitaare Zameen Par saw varied occupancy rates across India. Morning shows had a modest 7.07% occupancy, which increased to 15.36% in the afternoon and 20.04% in the evening. Major regions like Chennai (54.67%) and Bengaluru (28.25%) reported higher occupancies, while Mumbai and Hyderabad recorded moderate interest at 18.50% and 18.75% respectively. As for the Tamil version, morning shows started with a 13% occupancy, which increased to 19.18% in the afternoon and 25.33% in the evening.