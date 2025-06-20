'Suriya 45' gets title: Director RJ Balaji's next is 'Karuppu' 

What's the story

Suriya's much-anticipated film, previously known as Suriya 45, has been officially titled Karuppu. The announcement was made by Dream Warrior Pictures on the occasion of director RJ Balaji's birthday on Friday.

The film will see actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan reunite after two decades. It also features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Indrans, Natty Subramanium, and Shivada.