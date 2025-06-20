'Suriya 45' gets title: Director RJ Balaji's next is 'Karuppu'
Suriya's much-anticipated film, previously known as Suriya 45, has been officially titled Karuppu. The announcement was made by Dream Warrior Pictures on the occasion of director RJ Balaji's birthday on Friday.
The film will see actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan reunite after two decades. It also features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Indrans, Natty Subramanium, and Shivada.
'Karuppu' to be a courtroom social drama
Karuppu is expected to be a courtroom social drama that explores serious political themes such as social justice and caste oppression.
The film's title, which translates to "black" in English, suggests it will present a serious story that speaks to social change.
Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in as the music composer for the film, replacing AR Rahman, who was initially reported to be composing the music.
Here's our #Karuppu for you..!— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 20, 2025
Wishing you all happiness @RJ_Balaji #கருப்பு
Actor's journey
Suriya was last seen in 'Retro'
Karuppu is a new addition to Suriya's filmography.
The actor is currently busy with another project directed by Venky Atluri, co-starring Mamita Baiju.
He was last seen in Retro, which did not perform well at the box office. Before that, his film Kanguva also met with a similar fate.