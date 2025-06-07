What's the story

The much-anticipated film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, has witnessed a significant decline in its box office collections on the second day.

The film earned ₹7.50cr across all languages on Friday, marking a steep 55% drop from its opening day figure of ₹15.50cr, per Sacnilk.

This brings its two-day total to ₹23cr in India.