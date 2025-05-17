Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning' eyes massive ₹20cr opening
What's the story
The much-awaited action thriller, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, hit the Indian screens on Saturday.
The film, which likely marks the end of a much-loved franchise that started over two decades ago, has left fans excited.
The film is likely to rake in around a whopping ₹20cr on its opening day in India.
Franchise success
'Mission: Impossible' franchise enjoys popularity in India
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Indiatimes, "The buzz is good, as this is a known franchise. The opening day collection will be around ₹20cr. Out of this, nearly ₹3cr to ₹4cr will come from Tamil Nadu."
Currently, its only competition is the horror film Final Destination Bloodlines, which was released on Thursday.
Cruise is widely recognized as one of the most popular Hollywood heroes in India, which contributes to the film's expected success.
Film synopsis
'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' plot and cast details
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning follows IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise) as he races to stop a powerful foe from obtaining a deadly AI program.
The movie also stars Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg in lead roles.
The franchise's evergreen charm and Cruise's worldwide stardom are sure to play a major role in the film's box office success.
It will release in the US on May 23.