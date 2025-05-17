Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told Indiatimes, "The buzz is good, as this is a known franchise. The opening day collection will be around ₹20cr. Out of this, nearly ₹3cr to ₹4cr will come from Tamil Nadu."

Currently, its only competition is the horror film Final Destination Bloodlines, which was released on Thursday.

Cruise is widely recognized as one of the most popular Hollywood heroes in India, which contributes to the film's expected success.