What's the story

Sarah Snook, best known for her role as Shiv Roy on HBO's Succession, has taken on a new challenge on Broadway.

She is currently starring in The Picture of Dorian Gray, an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's 1890 novel.

In this production, Snook plays 26 different characters, each with its own unique accent and physicality.

In an interview with NPR, she said, "each character sits somewhere differently in my body," adding, "It's very much a physical sensation."