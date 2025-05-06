Anna Wintour's Met Gala gown marred by 'mysterious' stain
What's the story
Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala stalwart since 1995, reportedly experienced a "rare" red carpet mishap this year.
Her custom Louis Vuitton gown seemingly bore an unfortunate "crimson stain," significantly drawing attention on social media.
The 74-year-old fashion icon arrived early at the star-studded event, which this year honored Black fashion pioneers like Andre Leon Talley and was inspired by the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion by Monica L Miller.
Fashion faux pas
Wintour's ensemble and the stain controversy
Wintour's look for the Met Gala featured a gray satin gown with elaborate floral embroidery, a powder-blue coat, and a stunning heart-shaped brooch.
But it was the suspicious reddish spot on the front of her dress that sent the internet into a frenzy.
Social media users were quick to spot the mark, with one sharing a photo and marking the area in black.
Twitter Post
Check out the stain on Wintour's Gala gown
Eagle-eyed fans spot mystery stain on Anna Wintour’s custom Met Gala gown https://t.co/mpAVCln5aMpic.twitter.com/uhXpXRx5iR— New
York Post (@nypost) May 6,2025
Online reactions
Speculations and jokes surrounding the stain
The mysterious stain on Wintour's gown sent the internet into a frenzy.
Some users hypothesized that the mark could have been intentional, with one saying, "There's a random batch of red stitching on Anna Wintour's #MetGala2025 dress and I need the backstory."
Others weren't as forgiving and slammed her entire look, saying, "Anna Wintour wore a slip dress and threw on a blazer for the theme like bffr."
More reactions
'Is that a stain on your dress?'
While some people defended her look as classic and effortless, others joked that even the queen of fashion isn't safe from wardrobe mishaps.
One user sarcastically wrote, "Is that a stain on your dress?"
A few pointed out the irony of Wintour, known for her strict standards, showing up with what looked like a fashion flaw.
The moment sparked countless memes and reactions across platforms.