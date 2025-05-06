What's the story

The Delhi High Court has stayed an interim ruling against legendary music director AR Rahman in a copyright case. The division bench stayed the order till May 23.

The ruling in question was passed by a single judge in a copyright infringement suit filed by classical singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.

The suit relates to the song composition Veera Raja Veera for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2).