What's the story

Diljit Dosanjh made a statement at his debut Met Gala on Tuesday, where he represented his Punjabi roots in a stunning Prabal Gurung ensemble.

From a turban to a kurta and tehmat, the singer's look was designed to pay homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

His team had actually planned a more direct tribute by incorporating the Maharaja's personal jewelry into his look. But that could not happen.