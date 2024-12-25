Imtiaz Ali confirms Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut—what to expect
Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has officially announced his next project, The Idiot of Istanbul, starring Malayalam cinema's superstar Fahadh Faasil. The film will mark Faasil's much-awaited Bollywood debut. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ali expressed his excitement about the project and revealed that he has been planning this film for a long time.
'I would love to do this...with Fahadh'
During the interview, Ali said, "This announcement is out. But, it's a little ahead of its time. There is a movie, but I don't know it might not be the next one up." "But yes, I have been trying to make this film for a long time. It's called The Idiot of Istanbul. I would love to do this and my plan is to make this film with Fahadh."
'The Idiot of Istanbul' to begin filming in early 2025
The Idiot of Istanbul will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025. A previous report stated that the film will also star Triptii Dimri opposite Faasil. Fans are already excited about this new venture, hoping for another cinematic gem from Ali, the man behind successful films like Jab We Met and Tamasha.
Ali and Faasil's recent professional endeavors
Before this project, Ali directed Chamkila for Netflix, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. Meanwhile, Faasil was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. He also featured in the superhit Aavesham, a film about three college students in Bengaluru who befriend a local gangster to deal with their college bully.