Summarize Simplifying... In short Imtiaz Ali has confirmed Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut in the upcoming film 'The Idiot of Istanbul', set to begin filming in 2025.

The film, which has been in the works for a while, will also star Triptii Dimri.

Ali, known for hits like 'Jab We Met' and 'Tamasha', and Faasil, fresh from his role in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', are generating buzz for this new venture. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Idiot of Istanbul' is currently in pre-production

Imtiaz Ali confirms Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut—what to expect

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:41 pm Dec 25, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has officially announced his next project, The Idiot of Istanbul, starring Malayalam cinema's superstar Fahadh Faasil. The film will mark Faasil's much-awaited Bollywood debut. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ali expressed his excitement about the project and revealed that he has been planning this film for a long time.

Director's vision

'I would love to do this...with Fahadh'

During the interview, Ali said, "This announcement is out. But, it's a little ahead of its time. There is a movie, but I don't know it might not be the next one up." "But yes, I have been trying to make this film for a long time. It's called The Idiot of Istanbul. I would love to do this and my plan is to make this film with Fahadh."

Production details

'The Idiot of Istanbul' to begin filming in early 2025

The Idiot of Istanbul will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025. A previous report stated that the film will also star Triptii Dimri opposite Faasil. Fans are already excited about this new venture, hoping for another cinematic gem from Ali, the man behind successful films like Jab We Met and Tamasha.

Career highlights

Ali and Faasil's recent professional endeavors

Before this project, Ali directed Chamkila for Netflix, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. Meanwhile, Faasil was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. He also featured in the superhit Aavesham, a film about three college students in Bengaluru who befriend a local gangster to deal with their college bully.