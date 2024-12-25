Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" has smashed records, raking in over ₹1,600cr globally and becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film ever. The Hindi version alone surpassed the ₹700cr mark, making it the highest-earning Hindi film to date.

'Pushpa 2' breaks records, surpasses ₹1,600cr at global box office

Dec 25, 2024

What's the story Telugu blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has been shattering records since its release earlier this month. Despite facing competition from new releases like Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King, the film's performance remains strong. On its 20th day in theaters, it earned ₹14.2cr across India—an increase from Monday's ₹13cr collection—taking its total earnings past the ₹1,600cr mark worldwide.

'Pushpa 2' dominates Hindi box office, surpasses ₹700cr

A major chunk of Pushpa 2's earnings has been from its Hindi version. On Day 20, the movie earned ₹11.5cr from the Hindi version alone, taking its lifetime net collections beyond the ₹700cr mark. This feat makes it the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, overtaking blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan and Stree 2. It is also the first film to breach this milestone in the Hindi language market.

'Pushpa 2' is now 3rd-biggest Indian film ever

Globally, Pushpa 2 has now crossed the ₹1,600cr mark, becoming the third-biggest Indian film ever. It is behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,700cr+) and Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal (₹2,000cr+). The sequel to Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which earned over ₹350cr during the pandemic, has also beaten Prabhas's Baahubali 2 in domestic earnings with ₹1,089.85 crore in India across all languages.

'Pushpa 2' success overshadowed by premiere night tragedy

However, the film's success has been marred by a tragic incident that took place during a special screening in Hyderabad, which was attended by lead actor Allu Arjun. A woman died at the event, following which Arjun was arrested and released after spending a night in jail. Despite the controversy, interest in Pushpa 2 has remained steady throughout its three-week run.