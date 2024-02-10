Rakul Preet Singh might join the cast of 'Ramayana'

What's the story The cast ensemble of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic Ramayana is getting grander with each passing day. After reportedly locking Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, the makers are trying to zero in on the character of Shurpanakha. Rakul Preet Singh is said to be in talks with Tiwari for this role and has already given look tests for the part. The film will go on floors in March 2024.

RPS's role

This is what we know of the development so far

A source divulged the details to Pinkvilla, "[Singh] and [Tiwari] have been in talks for a while now, and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha." "It's one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry between Lord Ram and Ravana," they said. If she is locked for the part, this will be her first project after her wedding (later in February) to her longtime boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani.

RPS's stance

Singh wants to join this 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

The source also shed light on Singh's enthusiasm for the project. "[She] is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. The actress is considering [associating] with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," they added. Speaking of Singh's work, she featured in Chhatriwali, Boo, and I Love You last year and was seen in Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan in January 2024.

What Next?

'Ramayana's shooting schedule and release plans

The star-studded cast allegedly also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Vijay Sethupathi, who is reportedly in discussions to play Vibhishana. Moreover, KGF star Yash could be seen essaying the role of demon king Ravana. Per Pinkvilla, Deol will shoot for the project in May 2024, while Yash will come aboard in July 2024. The film's first part is targeting the Diwali 2025 slot for release. Notably, an official announcement is still awaited.

Tiwari's vision

Tiwari is sure he won't offend anyone

Since Tiwari's Ramayana was conceived on the heels of the heavily controversial Adipurush (2023), there have been concerns about the film's quality. Responding to this, Tiwari earlier told Zoom Entertainment, "My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create, and if I'm not going to offend myself, then I'm very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else." Tiwari last helmed Bawaal (2023).