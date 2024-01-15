Kichcha Sudeep's impatient fans demand a release date for 'Max'

Kichcha Sudeep fans eagerly await 'Max' release date

Fans have eagerly awaited the release date of Kichcha Sudeep's much-anticipated 46th film, Max since its title was revealed in a thrilling teaser in September last year. While excitement is building, no official release date has been announced. This void has prompted fans to storm social media platform X/Twitter, using the hashtag "We Want Max Release Date," seeking information. Directed by newcomer Vijay Kartikeyaa, the multilingual film is poised for a pan-Indian release.

Here's what the users have been tweeting

Scheduled for December 2023 premiere, it might eye April release

On January 2, the film entered its concluding shooting phase, with reports suggesting the final scenes are being filmed in Chennai. The team has reportedly scheduled a dynamic stunt sequence, choreographed by Chethan D Souza, aiming for completion by February 10. The reports hint at an April release, with ongoing post-production work. Interestingly, some sources mentioned the film's original plan for a 2023 release faced delays due to adverse weather conditions in Tamil Nadu, the shooting location.

'Max's plotline: When fans drew parallels to Ravi Teja's 'Krack'

Last week, Max's plot was revealed through a synopsis posted on BookMyShow, which stated that Sudeep portrays Arjun Mahakshay, a police officer who confronts a minister's son for mistreating other officers. However, the minister's son dies in the ensuing scuffle. The film follows Arjun's response to this incident and how he battles his way out of a political conspiracy. This recently unveiled plot led some netizens to draw parallels between Max and Ravi Teja's 2021 Telugu hit Krack.

Know more about the upcoming film

Fans are buzzing with excitement as the previously released teaser showcased electrifying action and eye-catching visuals. Audiences will again see Sudeep embracing the role of a police officer, following his portrayal in the successful Vikrant Rona (2022). Sudeep aside, the film features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations, it has Shivakumar as the art director, Ajaneesh B Loknath as the music director, and Shekar Chandra as the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Sudeep's upcoming projects

In addition to Max, Sudeep is set to star in the upcoming film Kabzaa 2, which is currently in pre-production. He will appear in Rakshit Shetty's Thugs of Malgudi and Billa Ranga Baashaa, directed by Anup Bhandari with whom he previously worked on the successful Vikrant Rona. Furthermore, the actor is planning a directorial comeback after a decade, teaming up with KRG Studios for an undisclosed venture.