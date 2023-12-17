Ravi Teja unveils poster of his next, titled 'Mr Bachchan'

Telugu star Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar have teamed up for what appears to be a crowd-appealing film titled Mr Bachchan: Naam Tho Suna Hoga. Teja unveiled the first poster on Sunday that showed him on a vintage scooter, imitating legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's signature pose. Produced by the People Media Factory banner, it marks Shankar's third association with "Mass Maharaja" Teja after Shock and Mirapakay. The film's opening ceremony is reportedly slated to be held later on Sunday.

Bhagyashri Borse roped in as female lead

While the rest of the cast has been kept under wraps, the makers have announced that actor Bhagyashri Borse will be the leading lady in the film. She was recently seen in Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao's Yaariyan 2. Moreover, the technical team for Mr Bachchan comprises Mickey J Meyer as the music composer and Ayananka Bose as the cinematographer, while Ujwal Kulkarni is aboard the project as the editor.

