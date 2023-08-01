#NewsBytesExclusive: 'India is still conservative, OTT must self-regulate,' says Nassar

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'India is still conservative, OTT must self-regulate,' says Nassar

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 01, 2023 | 04:07 pm 3 min read

Nassar credited his pan-Indian popularity to SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit 'Baahubali' franchise

A multi-faceted star, Nassar has acted in more than 600 films across several languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The 65-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of SonyLIV's series The Jengaburu Curse. Ahead of its release, Nassar told NewsBytes whether or not India needs OTT censorship. He also discussed controversies being used as promotional tools. Read our exclusive chat with him.

Tell us about 'The Jengaburu Curse' and your character

It's not an Indian film but a global content that has a strong sociological issue (relevant to the world), a heart-warming father-daughter story, and a very James Bond-like narration that'll keep you hooked. I'm playing a very pivotal character in the series. There is some sort of suspense behind my character. I play a humble and affectionate tribal museum curator.

Things you learned from younger actors on the sets?

Except for Makarand Deshpande and a few others, most of the actors including Faria are local and young actors. I should accept that just because I'm senior, doesn't mean I'm intelligent. The young generation is very bold; it was very nice interacting with them. They're exposed to technology. I love how they are willing to prove their point and argue for the right thing.

Differences you see from your early acting days to now?

In the southern industry, the hierarchy is very strong. In the older days, you couldn't sit with senior artists, sit with crossed legs in front of them, and were considered lucky if you ate with the hero. But not it's not like that anymore. Young actors have respect for the seniors and expect to be treated equally. It's a great change.

Does India need censorship for OTT content?

People who create content should first have self-regulation. In India, we have to accept that everything has become political. We have to accept that India's still a very conservative country. Creators should take responsibility for what's to be shown or not. If they do it, then you don't need censorship. When I see content on OTT, I think most of them are socially conscious.

Does public outrage over films impact freedom of expression?

Everybody has tried to use the phrase "freedom of expression." But everything which is brought on the screen, need not be right. At the same time, there's a censor board. It's for people to decide whether to watch the film or not. They cannot ban a film. Also, I'm sorry to say that creating controversy over a film has itself become a promotional tool.

Roles that you-loved, brought you pan-India fame, or you regret?

A role that I admire is from Em Magan; it's about a rural father-son relationship. Filming it was a beautiful experience. The film which brought me popularity is Baahubali. When I went to Japan, people asked if I was Bijjaladeva. There are so many films that I could have passed but I came around to those eventually, that's why I don't regret doing them.

How did you react to rumors about quitting industry?

People make all sorts of rumors. Once there was a rumor that MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu's chief minister, visited my residence to pay his last respects to me. Why should I quit acting? I will not quit till my last breath. I'll be a part of the industry in some aspects. If not an actor, I'll be an assistant director or an art assistant.

Share this timeline