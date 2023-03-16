Entertainment

All we know about 'Chiyaan' Vikram's long-delayed 'Dhruva Natchathiram'

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 16, 2023, 01:37 pm 2 min read

'Chiyaan' Vikram starrer 'Dhruva Natchathiram' is eyeing a May release after almost six years of delay

In 2016, Tamil superstar 'Chiyaan' Vikram and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon collaborated on the spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram, a multistarrer reportedly based on a team of 10 secret agents who work for the National Security Agency of India. However, despite being set in motion over six years ago, the film hasn't seen light yet, but that may finally change soon. Here's more.

The film is finally eyeing a May release this year

After being put on the back burner for quite some time, the film will reportedly be finally released on May 19. This will be preceded by the release of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II (April 28) and reports are rife that Dhruva Natchathiram will only be premiered once PS II wraps up its theatrical run. Vikram has a key role in the PS franchise.

Film's shooting schedule is in its final stages

Per a recent report in Pinkvilla, Menon has recently wrapped up the final patch shoot of the film in Chennai, with a brief schedule. Meanwhile, the post-production work is also in its final stage and once it's completed, we can expect a special poster or teaser announcement. To note, the film was first offered to National Award-winning actor Suriya but he eventually opted out.

What is the possible plot of the film?

Per reports, the story will revolve around John, who is an undercover operative. He and his team are tasked with the responsibility of tracing the whereabouts of their team leader who has been missing mysteriously. The film has earlier targeted multiple release dates in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but delays in shoot and alleged financial constraints have hindered its theatrical outing.

Read more about the cast and crew of spy thriller

The multistarrer will also feature Raadhika Sarathkumar (Love Today), Simran (Rocketry), R Parthiban (PS I), Divyadarshini (Nala Damayanthi), Munna (Raavanan), and Vamsi Krishna (Happy Days). They will be seen as members of the secret intelligence service, while Vikram will essay the role of the team's head. Harris Jayaraj (Ghajini) is in charge of the music department while the editing is done by Anthony (Kaala).

