Zack Snyder's tweet leads to speculations amongst DC fans

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 16, 2023, 01:32 pm 3 min read

Director Zack Snyder has posted a cryptic video on Twitter and fans are now unraveling what it means for the DC Universe

Justice League, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder has got his fans working overtime after he posted a cryptic video asking DC fans to "save the dates" April 28, 29, and 30. Fans put their detective caps on when the clip also mentioned DC villain Lord Darkseid, and now netizens are speculating what the filmmaker meant by this video.

But first, check out what Snyder posted on Twitter

On Wednesday evening (per IST), the filmmaker took to Twitter to post a 14-second-long video with the caption "#fullcircle." The video says, "Incoming Transmission from Lord Darkseid" and is followed by a narration that asks to save the aforementioned dates. The tweet has been liked over 60K times and has received over 16K retweets so far (at the time of writing the copy).

Watch the clip here

Theory 1: Did the filmmaker mean SnyderCon?

Per the theories doing rounds on Twitter, several fans believe that the filmmaker has possibly pointed toward the return of the SnyderCon. Previously, Snyder's versions of his famous films were shown at this event and the money raised from the event went to charity. The second version of SnyderCon was reportedly slated for 2021 and then 2022 but was pushed ahead due to COVID-19.

Theory 2: Is the filmmaker working on a comic book?

There is another set of fans who believe that the filmmaker has possibly worked on a limited comic book series and it will be unveiled on the aforementioned dates. They have also decoded the "full circle" hashtag and are confident that it refers to the director-screenwriter's return to the DC films. However, there is no certainty on this front yet.

Theory 3: Will Snyder continue the 'Justice League' universe?

Some fans are also highly hopeful that Snyder may get the chance to continue his Justice League universe and may work on Justice League 2. However, its possibility is next to nil. In 2021, Snyder had addressed the topic and said, "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you will." His version of the film was released on HBO Max in March 2021.

Who's Lord Darkseid, where does he stand in DC Comics?

Darkseid is a supervillain who appears in DC Comics and was created by writer-artist Jack Kirby. Kirby reportedly modeled the villain's face on actor Jack Palance and borrowed character traits from the tyrant Adolf Hitler and former US President Richard Nixon. He made his first appearance in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen in 1970. He made his film debut in 2021 in Snyder's Justice League.