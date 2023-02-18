Entertainment

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' not releasing on March 3

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 18, 2023, 08:13 pm 2 min read

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' has been delayed

Kiran Rao's small-town drama Laapataa Ladies' first teaser was released in August, and it was announced that the film would make its way to the theaters on March 3. The teaser was also attached to Rao's ex-husband and the film's producer Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. However, it looks like the film is running behind schedule and will no longer release next month.

New release date might come out soon

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Laapataa Ladies has been delayed. Though the filming was completed in the first quarter of 2022, the makers are taking time with the post-production and other aspects. A new release date shall be announced soon." This is unsurprising since the film's promotions aren't currently taking place, and there is no trailer or even cast interviews in circulation, either.

Team requires some time to work on marketing

The source continued, "Both [Khan and Rao] are going through the feedback that they have got from focus screenings and are also working on the marketing aspect." "Laapataa Ladies is not the usual mainstream film. [Khan] and his team are working towards ensuring...they promote their labor of [love] in such a way that the audiences will be tempted to see it in cinemas."

Learn about the film and its cast

The film is fronted by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It has been extensively shot at the Yeola Railway Station and Kanhegaon Railway Station in Maharashtra and has also achieved the distinction of being the first film to be shot in these areas. Notably, Rao's last directorial (and her debut) was Dhobi Ghat, which came out in 2011.

Meanwhile, here's what Khan is up to

Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which co-starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and was an adaptation of Forrest Gump. It received mixed reviews and was a box office failure. In November, Khan announced an acting break to spend time with his family and clarified that he wouldn't be acting in Champions, a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Instead, he will produce it.