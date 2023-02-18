Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor attend Smriti Irani's daughter's reception

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 18, 2023, 07:15 pm 2 min read

Smiri Irani's daughter's wedding was held in Rajasthan earlier in February (Photo credit: Instagram/@mouniroy)

Union minister Smriti Irani hosted a lavish wedding reception for her daughter Shanelle Irani and son-in-law Arjun Bhalla in Mumbai on Friday. It was attended by many prominent faces from the political world as well as the Hindi entertainment industry. Among those was actor Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived for the reception in an all-black avatar. Here are more details of the wedding reception.

A former television actor, Irani became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-08).

She later forayed into politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and beat him.

Irani has always maintained her relations with her acting colleagues to date.

SRK looked dapper in black

SRK arrived in style for the wedding reception as he opted for an all-black suit and also posed with Irani and her husband, Zubin Irani. Also in the picture was Mouni Roy with her businessman-husband, Suraj Nambiar. The photograph was shared by Roy on her social media space, along with other photos from the grand reception.

Mouny Roy poses with the newly-wedded couple

Mihir-Tulsi reunite at wedding reception

Several other pictures also emerged from the star-studded reception of Irani's daughter. One image that took everyone on a nostalgic trip was where Irani struck a pose with her former co-star Ronit Roy. The two played the lead characters, Tulsi and Mihir Virani, in Kyunki Saah Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for the longest time. The reunion photo was shared by Roy on his Instagram.

Everything to know about Irani's daughter's wedding

Irani's daughter, Shanelle, got married to Bhalla, a Canada-based lawyer, earlier this month. The couple got engaged in the year 2021. According to multiple reports, their pre-wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies, began on February 7. The two opted for a destination wedding and reportedly got hitched at the Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan's Nagaur district near Jodhpur on February 9.