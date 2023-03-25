Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Afwaah' actor Zaan Khan all praise for Sudhir Mishra

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Afwaah' actor Zaan Khan all praise for Sudhir Mishra

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 25, 2023, 06:05 pm 3 min read

Actor Zaan Khan talks to NewsBytes about his experience of working with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He calls himself a director's actor and believes that acting is a process of constant learning. Meet actor Zaan Khan, who was recently seen in Tulsi Kumar's song, Tu Mera, and is now gearing up for the release of Sudhir Mishra's Awfaah. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, Khan talks of his experience of working with Mishra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Afwaah. Excerpts.

How was your experience of working with Mishra in 'Afwaah'?

I feel lucky and grateful to him for offering me the role. It is after a very long time that he directed a movie. He is an acting school himself; when you are under his guidance, you come out as a polished actor. When I was on the sets of Afwaah, I was also lucky to have met filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta.

What's the rapport you share with Siddiqui?

I call him Nawaz Bhai." He (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) often told me, "Zaan, you're a humble guy. Just keep working hard and focus on your dreams; mark my words, you'll be the next big thing." He spoke to my father, saying he was enjoying working with me. He didn't have to say it, but it only shows how kind and beautiful a person he is.

What's your approach when you're on a set?

I am a director's actor. I go as a blank canvas on the sets and tell my directors that I'm here to learn. If I go with an approach that I know it all, it'll be the end of my acting career. There is never an end to learning. Work on what your director asks you to, and you'll shine like a bright star.

Should artists be labeled as film or TV actors?

I am an artist; for me, work is work, be it any medium — film, TV, or music video. I don't understand where these labels of film or TV actors come from because I have never experienced them. Every actor works for the camera and the audience. It is high time we stop differentiating them on the basis of their medium.

A piece of advice for budding actors

Please focus on your craft! In this field, you'll face rejections every day but take them positively, just as I do. Work on your acting than just your abs. Start recording yourselves and watch movies — be it Chinese, Korean, Indian, or English cinema. Also, you should be selective with your projects and learn how to say no to a project with all respect.

Walk us through your upcoming films

I'm very selective with my work; I come from a thought where I prefer quality over quantity. I want to make a mark where people offer me roles that can create a buzz. Presently I have Mishra'z Afwaah and Nitesh Tiwari's next, Bas Karo Aunty. I will be seen in a guest appearance in the movie which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.