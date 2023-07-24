#RRKPK: Ranveer-Alia's 'Dhindhora Baje Re' is typical Bollywood festive song
Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and it marks his return to directing after seven years. The makers have now released a typical Bollywood festive song, Dhindhora Baje Re. The song exudes grandeur, opulence, and the power of red. The archetypal sound arrangement is catchy and everyone will groove to this in 2023's festive season.
The song exudes extravagance at its best
Darshan Raval has crooned the song and it is a much-needed breather from all Arijit Singh songs. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dazzle in traditional attire. However, the set looks quite similar to Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra Durga Puja set. This recently released song is based on the backdrop of Durga Puja. The music is helmed by Pritam and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.