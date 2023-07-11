Entertainment

'Jawan' prevue rakes in 112M+ views across platforms; smashes records

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 02:22 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' prevue rakes in 112M+ views

Jawan is on a record-breaking spree! The makers of the highly anticipated actioner dropped the prevue on Monday and it has been raking in numbers all across platforms. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer presents the superstar in a new avatar and promises a gripping tale with trademark Atlee mounting. The recently released prevue raked in over 112M views across all platforms, reportedly.

The excitement surrounding the film is real

The prevue of the film was in buzz ever since its announcement. Since its release, the Hindi prevue has surpassed over 49M views on YouTube. Fans got a glimpse of Atlee's world and seeing King Khan in multiple exuberant looks was a delight. The pan-India film is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Cast and crew of the film

Jawan will be Khan's true-blue pan-India project. It's the Hindi debut of Atlee and Nayanthara. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander and the background score is receiving praise from everyone. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

