Entertainment

'The Kerala Story,' 'Pathaan': Top 5 highest-grossing movies of 2023

'The Kerala Story,' 'Pathaan': Top 5 highest-grossing movies of 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 18, 2023, 05:27 pm 3 min read

5 highest-grossing films of 2023

Amidst debates and controversies, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story continues to defy expectations at the box office. In just 12 days since its release, TKS emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, solidifying its position right after the blockbuster hit Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. As Bollywood witnesses a competitive year, here are the top five highest-grossing films of 2023 so far.

Khan's 'Pathaan' is leading the highest-grossing chart

Undoubtedly, Khan's action-packed film Pathaan emerged as the clear leader in the highest-grossing chart, amassing an astounding Rs. 600cr at the domestic box office and over Rs. 400cr overseas. These figures not only established Pathaan as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 thus far but also positioned it as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

'The Kerala Story' earned over Rs. 157cr

The Kerala Story has been mired in controversy ever since its teaser was released, which claimed to tell a tale of 32,000 missing women of Kerala. However, the makers later changed the narrative. Despite the tumultuous start, Sudipto Sen's film became the second highest-grosser of the year within a mere 12 days of its theatrical release, amassing impressive earnings of Rs. 156.8cr (Indian nett).

Sen's film surpassed the lifetime collections of 'TJMM'

The Kerala Story surpassed the lifetime collections of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in just under two weeks. According to reports, Luv Ranjan's romantic drama garnered Rs. 149.05cr, while TKS earned an estimated Rs. 9.80cr on its second Tuesday, bringing its total to an impressive Rs. 156.84cr. To note, TJMM is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' is the fourth highest-grossing film so far

Salman Khan headlined project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released on April 21, was one of the highly-anticipated films of this year, but despite the hype, the film failed to captivate audiences and maintain their interest in theaters. Initial expectations predicted the film to earn a substantial Rs. 300cr. However, contrary to these projections, the film only managed to accumulate Rs. 130cr.

Ajay Devgn-led 'Bholaa' holds the fifth position

Directed by Ajay Devgn and featuring him in the lead role, the film Bholaa, hit screens on March 30. With its intense action sequences, it generated significant buzz, and during its opening weekend, the film secured the third-highest opener position of 2023. As of now, the film has amassed a lifetime collection of Rs. 111.64cr, making it the fifth highest-grosser of the year.