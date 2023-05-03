Entertainment

Box office: 'Chengiz' is getting crushed by other biggies

Bengali cinema's superstar Jeet became the first one to release a Bengali film simultaneously in Hindi that also at a pan-India level. His recent release Chengiz opened to mixed reviews from critics but has been well received by fans. From houseful shows in north Indian belts to raking in decent money, this gangster drama has done it all.

Tough week lies ahead for the film

As per Indian Paper Ink, the Rajesh Ganguly directorial raked in Rs. 16 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday which is a slight rise from Monday's Rs. 10 lakh. Overall, the period drama raked in Rs. 3.85 crore. The story is penned by Neeraj Pandey. The cast includes Susmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy, and Shataf Figar, among others. It is receiving competition from Ponniyin Selvan: II.

