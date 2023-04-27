Entertainment

Box office: Jeet's 'Chengiz' moves steadily

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 11:06 am 1 min read

'Chengiz' box office collections

As most film industries are producing pan-India films now, Bengali filmmakers have attempted the same with Jeet's Chengiz. The superstar has been ruling in the Bengali film arena for two decades and now this current release has been raking in quite well. The gangster drama has been stable on weekdays which is a sign that it has picked momentum.

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Ganguly directorial earned Rs. 30 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday, which is similar to Tuesday's collection. Overall, the film earned Rs. 2.90 crore. The story is penned by the acclaimed writer-director Neeraj Pandey. The cast includes Susmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy, and Shataf Figar. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

