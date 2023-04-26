Entertainment

Box office: Jeet's 'Chengiz' is quite steady

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 10:25 am 1 min read

'Chengiz' box office collections

Bengali cinema as an industry has been struggling commercially for some years. Superstar Jeet is the only "commercial hero" from the industry and his recent release Chengiz is an attempt to tap the pan-India market. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and has been raking in a decent amount after receiving competition from biggies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Everyday collections are quite stable

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Ganguly directorial earned Rs. 44 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it raked in Rs. 2.83 crore. The film has surprisingly maintained a strong pace at the nationwide box office. The gangster drama is penned by Neeraj Pandey and the cast includes Susmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy, and Shataf Figar, among others.

