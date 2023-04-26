Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan 'KKBKKJ' collections slightly dip

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 10:24 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collections

Salman Khan is all about commercial blockbusters. Among the holy trinity of Khans, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has delivered the most commercial successes in the last decade. His recently released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been his Eid gift to his fans and it has been minting well. Considering the pulse, the film will rule at the box office.

Inching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 7.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday which is a slight drop from Monday's Rs. 10.17 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 83.53 crore. This dip is due to the weekdays. The ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vijender Singh, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Mahie Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others.

