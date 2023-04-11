Entertainment

Box office: 'Gumraah' shows no signs of revival

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 11:04 am 1 min read

'Gumraah' box office collections

Gumraah is one of those films which gets announced, is released, and fades away from the theaters in a blink of an eye. Even though it's bankrolled by a big banner like T-Series and headlined by A-liners, the film has not been able to collect well. The thriller has not been able to impress the viewers and is unlikely to do in near future.

Failed to cross the Rs. 5 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 70 lakh on Monday which is a huge drop from Sunday's 1.5 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 4.5 crore. This film might be taken down from the theaters soon. The cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy, among others. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam.

