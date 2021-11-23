Lucky Ali reveals T-Series shelved his album over crediting differences

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 04:15 pm

Lucky Ali says T-Series shelved his album when he asked due credit for lyricists

Lovers of Hindi indie music swear by the name Lucky Ali even now. In fact, only last year, the 63-year-old had gone viral for his impromptu performance in Goa. However, even the O Sanam crooner has had his fair share of letdowns. Taking to social media, Ali shared how music label T-Series had once shelved his album over disagreements regarding crediting artists. Here's more.

Details

T-Series wanted to credit only one artist, claimed the singer

The singer shared on Facebook that he had worked with T-Series for his fourth solo album, Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai (2004). While Aslam, Ali, and another lyricist wrote the words, the company credited some other artist as the lyricist as, according to Ali, "he was being promoted by the company." Ali objected to the idea, and his album was taken off the shelves.

Quote

He later said, 'what ever happened was for good'

"Aslam should have gotten his due credit," held the Ek Pal Ka Jeena singer. Originally, the post said that Sameer was the artist pushed by the label. But Ali later edited his update, erasing the name. The singer also hinted that he was at peace now. "What ever happened was for good whatever is happening is for the good... so why worry (sic)."

Other cases

Many singers have taken on T-Series over unfair treatment

Ali's complaint against the leading music producing company of the country is only the latest one to pile up on several such complaints by singers. Before him, Sonu Nigam had lambasted the firm and its head honcho, Bhushan Kumar. In 2020, Nigam had posted videos bringing "mafia" allegations against T-Series. He was supported by several singers, such as Salim Merchant and Adnan Sami.

Industry

'[Music labels] crush you like an ant,' Thakur had claimed

National award winner Monali Thakur had also spoken at length about the "mafiagiri" in the music industry, claiming labels crush singers "like an ant." "If you are signed up with a label and giving away 80 percent of your income, only then you get work. Why? It's not healthy." She had mentioned this is why she doesn't try to get movie songs anymore.