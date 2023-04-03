Entertainment

Vikrant Massey birthday special: Tracing actor's inspirational journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 03, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Vikrant Massey has turned 36; we trace his inspirational journey from TV to Bollywood

Vikrant Massey is one of those actors you will never find in a rat race. In a career spanning over 15 years, he transcended boundaries with his impressive acting prowess. A charismatic performer, he once said that he may not have started as a struggler in the industry, but his "struggles are quite different." On his 36th birthday, we trace his inspiring journey.

Massey's long, illustrious career began with television

Back in 2007, a TV show called Dhoom Machaao Dhoom aired on Disney Channel India in which people noticed a shy but handsome young boy in the role of Aamir Hassan. The young boy was Massey, and it was his first major acting stint which later helped him land television shows such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, among others.

Massey's big break in Bollywood

Massey rose to prominence with his performance in ZEE TV's Qubool Hai. Despite his success in television, Massey always dreamed of working in films. He got his big break in Bollywood in 2013 when he was cast in Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. As an actor, Massey proved himself to be versatile with his performance in the film where he played Dev.

He soon created niche for himself in industry

After Lootera, Massey was unstoppable! He went on to work in several films, including Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), A Death in the Gunj (2016), Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016), and Chhapaak (2020). In an industry that can be ruthless and unforgiving, Massey paved his path to success through sheer dedication and hard work. With each new film, he created a niche for himself.

From 'Haseena Dilruba' to 'Cargo,' Massey showcased acting prowess

To say that Massey can fit into any character would be an understatement. From playing an intense lover who can go to any lengths for his wife in Haseen Dillruba (2021) to the complex character of Aditya in the series Criminal Justice (2019), he can portray a wide range of shades. His other famous web series are Mirzapur (2018) and Broken But Beautiful.