Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' earns the most among other Hindi films

Box office: 'TJMM' earns the most among other Hindi films

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 01:10 pm 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' box office collections

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is having a really good run at the box office. New film releases have not affected the Luv Ranjan directorial at all. The romcom premiered at a time when people thought that "Bollywood romcoms are dead" and this has been proving everyone wrong. It saw a good rise in the recent weekend and faced competition from John Wick: Chapter 4.

The romcom is here to stay

A per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 3.90 crore on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 131.31 crore. The project is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor among others. It is pitted against Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway and Anubhav Sinha's Bheed at the domestic box office.

Twitter Post