Box office: 'Pathaan' collections see drop; Day-50 celebrations being planned

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 11:16 am 1 min read

'Pathaan' box office collections

Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang and his comeback film Pathaan has been breaking grounds, records, and everything in between. The film has crossed Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally and is about to complete 50 glorious days in theaters. As per trends, the weekday collections are decent and the collection picks up on weekends. Fans have loved the spy thriller.

Box office collections and other exciting plans

On Monday, the film marked its 48th day in theaters. As per early estimates on India Today, the film earned Rs. 25 lakh. The overall domestic collection of the film is Rs. 539.91 crore (nett). As per reports, the national chains are planning some kind of celebrations marking the 50th day of Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

#Pathaan Official nos



Week1:364.15cr

Week2:94.85cr

Week3:46.95cr

Week4:14.26cr

Week5:8.73cr

Week 6:8.85 cr

Week7:

Fri:0.30 cr

Sat:0.60 cr

Sun:0.80 cr



Domestic 521.20 cr Nett Hindi (539.74 cr All Languages)



Domestic Gross: 653.40 cr

Overseas: 391.10 cr

WW Gross:1044.50 cr https://t.co/QBjHzk446r pic.twitter.com/aO0rvNzQoh — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) March 13, 2023